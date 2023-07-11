Richland County deputies search for escaped Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has begun a search for a detainee who escaped Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, was last seen in the facility around 3 a.m. and was not located later during a regular count of detainees.

Meador is 5′8″ and weighs 160 lbs according to deputies, Meador has brown hair and blue eyes. If you see Meador, please call 911 immediately.

