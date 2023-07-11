Richland County deputies capture escaped Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has captured a detainee after he escaped from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: As of 8:50 a.m., Meador has been apprehended. Thank you for your help! https://t.co/n3HU4B34di — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) July 11, 2023

Deputies said Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, was last seen in the facility around 3 a.m. and was not located later during a regular count of detainees, he was apprehended around 8:50 a.m.

Officials said Meador was arrested on April 9 for use of a vehicle without permission, resisting arrest, and grand larceny of $5,000 or more. He also was charged in Lexington County for receiving stolen goods.

