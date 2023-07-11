SkyView
Richland County deputies capture escaped Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee

Richland County deputies are searching for detainee who escaped from Alvin S. Glenn Detention...
Richland County deputies are searching for detainee who escaped from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has captured a detainee after he escaped from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, was last seen in the facility around 3 a.m. and was not located later during a regular count of detainees, he was apprehended around 8:50 a.m.

Officials said Meador was arrested on April 9 for use of a vehicle without permission, resisting arrest, and grand larceny of $5,000 or more. He also was charged in Lexington County for receiving stolen goods.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

