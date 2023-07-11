Rapid Shelter Columbia accepting donations to continue vital work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rapid Shelter Columbia is an organization making a significant impact in the lives of individuals without a place to stay. They not only offer essential supplies but also provide shelter, along with primary and mental care to men and women 18 and up who are chronically homeless. The group is now reaching out to the public, asking for donations to continue their vital work. Kameisha Heppard the director for Rapid Shelter Columbia joined us to share how we can all get involved to make a difference. Below are some of the items Rapid Shelter Columbia is requesting.

RAPID SHELTER COLUMBIA’S WISH LIST

Hygiene supplies: Soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and lotion

Shower shoes (various sizes for men and women)

Comet bus passes

Pillows

Blankets

Towels

Washcloths

Underwear (various sizes for men and women)

Journals

Books

Reusable water bottles

Storage bins

For donation drop-off info: mackin.Wall@columbiasc.gov

