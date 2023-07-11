SkyView
Rapid Shelter Columbia accepting donations to continue vital work

By Jamal Goss
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rapid Shelter Columbia is an organization making a significant impact in the lives of individuals without a place to stay. They not only offer essential supplies but also provide shelter, along with primary and mental care to men and women 18 and up who are chronically homeless. The group is now reaching out to the public, asking for donations to continue their vital work. Kameisha Heppard the director for Rapid Shelter Columbia joined us to share how we can all get involved to make a difference. Below are some of the items Rapid Shelter Columbia is requesting.

RAPID SHELTER COLUMBIA’S WISH LIST

  • Hygiene supplies: Soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and lotion
  • Shower shoes (various sizes for men and women)
  • Comet bus passes
  • Pillows
  • Blankets
  • Towels
  • Washcloths
  • Underwear (various sizes for men and women)
  • Journals
  • Books
  • Reusable water bottles
  • Storage bins

For donation drop-off info: mackin.Wall@columbiasc.gov

