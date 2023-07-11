Police: Teen accused of stabbing man outside Sumter business corridor

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reported they are following a stabbing that left a Lynchburg man critically injured.

Police say the stabbing happened Monday outside of a local business corridor. Officers were called before 9:30 p.m. to the parking area outside of the local grocer on North Guignard Drive where a woman was seen chasing and stabbing a 64-year-old man.

Police said the suspect is 19-year-old Sandrell Denise McClanahan, who was also injured and was treated before being booked in the county jail.

McClanahan was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers stated the man was found with multiple injuries and was treated at the scene before being transported to Prisma Health Tuomey and later to a Columbia hospital.

The man was listed this morning in critical but stable condition, police stated.

Police said to have recovered a weapon used during the incident near the scene.

Officers stated initial information indicated the man and woman were riding in a car together and parked shortly before the incident; however, it remains unclear how the two are connected, where they were coming from or going, or what led to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.