SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Teen accused of stabbing man outside Sumter business corridor

Police said Sandrell Denise McClanahan, 19, was harged with attempted murder and possession of...
Police said Sandrell Denise McClanahan, 19, was harged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Sumter Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reported they are following a stabbing that left a Lynchburg man critically injured.

Police say the stabbing happened Monday outside of a local business corridor. Officers were called before 9:30 p.m. to the parking area outside of the local grocer on North Guignard Drive where a woman was seen chasing and stabbing a 64-year-old man.

Police said the suspect is 19-year-old Sandrell Denise McClanahan, who was also injured and was treated before being booked in the county jail.

McClanahan was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers stated the man was found with multiple injuries and was treated at the scene before being transported to Prisma Health Tuomey and later to a Columbia hospital.

The man was listed this morning in critical but stable condition, police stated.

Police said to have recovered a weapon used during the incident near the scene.

Officers stated initial information indicated the man and woman were riding in a car together and parked shortly before the incident; however, it remains unclear how the two are connected, where they were coming from or going, or what led to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is...
Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar
A beloved Batesburg-Leesville community member was shot and killed early Friday morning.
Batesburg-Leesville man killed in shooting, no arrests made in his death
The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man...
Suspect wanted by Lexington police for allegedly using fraudulent cash card to purchase over $1,900 from Walmart
An inmate was found dead in their cell Friday morning. AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
S.C. Department of Corrections: Lee Correctional Institution inmate found dead in cell
Police lights generic.
Two teenagers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Columbia

Latest News

Soda City Live: Ballin' Book Trilogy
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigating following officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
SLED responds to Orangeburg County officer-involved shooting
Fire started by unattended candle in Richland County.
Columbia-Richland crews contain fire caused by unattended candle