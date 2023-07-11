SkyView
One taken to hospital after semi-truck, train collide in Clarendon County

One person was taken to the hospital after a train and semi-truck collided in Clarendon County.
One person was taken to the hospital after a train and semi-truck collided in Clarendon County.(Clarendon County fire Rescue)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Fire Rescue reported one person was taken to the hospital after a train and semi-truck collided.

Fire officials said the crash happened on the train tracks at the entrance of Georgia Pacific off Sumter Highway.

Crews stayed on the scene after the crash and contained a fuel leak.

First Alert Weather