One taken to hospital after semi-truck, train collide in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Fire Rescue reported one person was taken to the hospital after a train and semi-truck collided.

Fire officials said the crash happened on the train tracks at the entrance of Georgia Pacific off Sumter Highway.

Crews stayed on the scene after the crash and contained a fuel leak.

