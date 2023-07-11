Irmo Fire District rescued one person trapped in a vehicle following crash

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Irmo Fire District reported a person had to be rescued out of their car Monday afternoon following a crash that shut down a main road for hours.

Fire officers said they had to cut one person out of their car after a crash happened between two vehicles on the 500 block of St Andrew’s Road near Ashland.

During the hours after the crash, officers advised drivers to slow down if they were driving through the area, and by 2:15 p.m. the roadway was cleared.

