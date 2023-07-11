Former Richland One principal suing district and board chair, alleging retaliation and defamation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former principal of Lower Richland High School is suing Richland School District One and its board chair, alleging retaliation, breach of contract and defamation.

Last July, one month after Dr. Ericka R. Hursey gave the commencement address at Lower Richland High School, her alma mater, she was reassigned to a role as coordinator of student hearings.

Her removal as principal sparked a public outcry, with some parents calling for her to be reinstated.

The lawsuit asserts that she was reassigned for her free speech during that June graduation speech, where she referenced letting go of negative thinking and removing negative people from her life.

Hursey’s remarks got under Richland Board Chairwoman Cheryl Harris’ skin, according to Paul Porter, her attorney.

“Our allegation is that Cheryl Harris, the board chair, took it personal,” he said in an interview Monday. “She believed that the speech was about her.”

At the direction of Harris, Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon transferred Hursey, the lawsuit says.

“When Ericka Hursey went too far in her commencement address, Cheryl Harris had Ericka Hursey removed,” Porter said.

In the days after the speech, Hursey was called into a meeting with Witherspoon, where he told her the address was “inappropriate” and “unprofessional, the lawsuit says.

Hursey was placed on investigatory administrative leave for several weeks and then reassigned to what the lawsuit calls a “dead-end’ position to punish her for free speech, according to the complaint.

“This is a created position without legitimate promotional opportunities that was manufactured to allow the district to remove plaintiff from her principalship without her having the ability to exercise rights under the Teacher Employment and Dismissal Act,” the lawsuit states.

According to the complaint, this move was also a breach of the contract Hursey had signed to serve as Lower Richland’s principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

At a school board meeting on July 26 of last year, when pressed about the job transfer by former board member Beatrice King, Witherspoon said, “We had been looking at this position needing to be a certified position with someone with administrative experience so as administration again taken these steps, we find this is an appropriate and needed position with said individual.”

Porter disagrees with that statement.

“We put a certified teacher, a certified principal with decades of experience who was successfully running Lower Richland High School into a position that had never been certified beforehand,” he said.

Board member Barbara Weston said what happened to Hursey drove her to run for a seat on the board.

Weston called Hursey “an outstanding person of good character who people looked up to.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Harris took steps to “undermine” Hursey while she was Lower Richland’s principal.

The complaint reads, “Throughout Plaintiff’s tenure at Lower Richland High School, Cheryl Harris has from time-to-time interfered with Plaintiff’s oversight over the school in response to parent requests, complaints, and concerns, outside of the normal chain-of-command and protocol for handling inquiries to the Board of Commissioners. 29. Basically, Cheryl Harris behaved in response to parent and public inquiries as if she was a supervisor to Plaintiff.”

Harris made defamatory and malicious statements to members of the community, according to the lawsuit, including that Harris had gotten Hursey “suspended,” Hursey stole money from the Lower Richland High alumni association, and grew up on the “wrong side of the tracks.”

“This is a district that has a lot of lower-income students, and comments like that about Ericka’s background, it’s unnecessary,” Porter said.

Both Harris and the district said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Hursey has since left her Richland One job, and is set to retire from her profession earlier than she planned to, the lawsuit states.

Porter said this whole ordeal has been an “emotional undertaking” for his client, a longtime educator who spent the majority of her career with Richland One.

“She did want to be in this position of filing a lawsuit,” he said. “It became apparent that her career to her had at least ended with Richland One, and it was time to move forward. But she felt the need to take this action to remedy this wrong, not just for her, but for future principals and teachers in this school district.”

