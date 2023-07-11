Follow the yellow brick road to the Wizard of Oz

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ruby red slippers, Dorothy, Toto, a scarecrow, tin man, and lion. The Wicked Witch or Glinda, the good witch. It must be The Wizard of Oz.

Sarah Hoffman plays the role of Dorothy. Shannon Scruggs is the executive director of Town Theatre. And she is directing this production. And did the choreography. They joined WIS TV Midday to invite the public to enjoy the upcoming summer production.

Tickets are on sale now for The Wizard of Oz. The production opens this Friday at Town Theatre which is on Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. The Thursday and Friday performances are at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday performances are at 3 p.m. Tickets range in price from $15 to $25.

And remember to bid in Town’s silent auction to benefit Home Works and also grab a bag of Toto’s Treats to benefit Columbia’s Animal Mission.

Get more details and purchase your tickets at https://towntheatre.com/wizard/.

