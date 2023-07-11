FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine returns with late week heat looming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re back to blue skies for Tuesday, but more heat & humidity will be back on the rise as the week continues.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

We dry up with lots of sunshine for today and Wednesday with highs heating back up into the low 90s for the most part.

Even hotter temperatures are likely again by the end of the week into the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s with spotty storm chances back at it again.

Heat index values should be into the 100s by Friday, lasting into the start of next week.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

Good morning everyone! Dry conditions return to the region for our Tuesday and Wednesday as skies become mostly sunny, with temperatures heating back up to normal levels for July in the low 90s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Then we could have even hotter temperatures with highs in the mid-90s by the end of the week into next weekend with feel like temperatures pushing closer to 105 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

To go along with these hot and humid conditions there is the slight chance of showers and storms back at it again. While any storms will still remain spotty, there is batter potential for them to form from Thursday into the upcoming weekend, as more humidity filters back in to the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast Update

Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hotter with temperatures topping out in the mid-90s. A stray storm can’t be ruled out.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a couple stray showers & storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.