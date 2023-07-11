SkyView
Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in uptown Charlotte

CFD said 40 firefighters controlled the fire in an hour and a half.
The scene on the 500 block of South Tryon Street.
The scene on the 500 block of South Tryon Street.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in uptown Monday evening.

CFD said a fire alarm was activated around 7:30 p.m. on several floors of the old Duke Energy tower at 550 S. Tryon St. Firefighters found one person on the upper floors and helped them to the lobby.

The person firefighters found was turned over to MEDIC for evaluation and was released.

According to CFD, 40 firefighters controlled the fire in an hour and a half.

Building engineers are on scene assisting. No firefighters were injured, CFD said.

MEDIC and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted with the fire.

