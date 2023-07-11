Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in uptown Monday evening.

CFD said a fire alarm was activated around 7:30 p.m. on several floors of the old Duke Energy tower at 550 S. Tryon St. Firefighters found one person on the upper floors and helped them to the lobby.

The person firefighters found was turned over to MEDIC for evaluation and was released.

According to CFD, 40 firefighters controlled the fire in an hour and a half.

Building engineers are on scene assisting. No firefighters were injured, CFD said.

MEDIC and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted with the fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE: High-Rise Structure Fire 500 block S Tryon St. Fire alarm activation on several floors of a 51 story highrise. Firefighters investigating & evacuating building. pic.twitter.com/bA7zsTNW4e — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 11, 2023

