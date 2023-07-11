Columbia-Richland Fire: Car crashed into Garner Ferry Road restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported a car crashed into a fast food restaurant Monday afternoon.

A lot of damage but thankfully no injuries after a car ran into a restaurant on the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road, Monday afternoon.@ColaFire 2nd Shift crews responded shortly before 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dWAdgRXOXR — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) July 10, 2023

Fire officials said no one was injured after a car crashed into the Popeyes restaurant on the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road just before 5 p.m. on July 10.

The car crashed through glass windows on one end of the restaurant but no load-bearing walls were affected according to deputies.

