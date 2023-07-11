SkyView
Columbia-Richland Fire: Car crashed into Garner Ferry Road restaurant

Columbia-Richland Fire officials said a car crashed into a Popeyes restaurant on Ganers Ferry...
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported a car crashed into a fast food restaurant Monday afternoon.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported a car crashed into a fast food restaurant Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said no one was injured after a car crashed into the Popeyes restaurant on the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road just before 5 p.m. on July 10.

The car crashed through glass windows on one end of the restaurant but no load-bearing walls were affected according to deputies.

