Columbia-Richland crews contain fire caused by unattended candle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews fought a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire officers said second shift crews were dispatched on July 11, for a working house fire on the 3900 block of Edmond Drive, Engine 3 initially responded to the home for a fire alarm activation.

According to officers, the call was upgraded after the fire could be seen coming from a window on the property. Firefighters secured a water supply, forced entry into the home, and extinguished the fire added officers.

While searching the home, crews found one person in one of the bedrooms, the person was removed from the house and attended to by fire personnel and then transported from the scene by Richland County EMS said, administrators.

Fire officers said there were no other injuries. The fire marshal office then investigated the fire and determined it was caused by an unattended candle.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.