Water boil advisory in place for North due to well pump outage

NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Town of North Water System reported the area had a water boil advisory in place because of a well pump outage after an electrical issue.

The Silver Springs Water System opened its emergency valves and service should be restored momentarily according to officials.

Administrators are advising customers to run their water briefly to eliminate any trapped air.

The system has not been breached and contaminants in the water are not expected; however, residents may want to boil water before using it for cooking and/or drinking. The town of North will remain on this emergency bypass until pump repairs can be completed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.