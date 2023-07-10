SkyView
Water boil advisory in place for North due to well pump outage

Water boil advisory advised for North.
Water boil advisory advised for North.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Town of North Water System reported the area had a water boil advisory in place because of a well pump outage after an electrical issue.

The Silver Springs Water System opened its emergency valves and service should be restored momentarily according to officials.

Administrators are advising customers to run their water briefly to eliminate any trapped air.

The system has not been breached and contaminants in the water are not expected; however, residents may want to boil water before using it for cooking and/or drinking. The town of North will remain on this emergency bypass until pump repairs can be completed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

