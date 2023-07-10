Two teenagers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has arrested two male teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting on Ogden Street.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogden Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased man as 18-year-old Jamari J. Shields.

On Monday police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Willie Lee Carter, III.

Willie Lee Carter, III is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, transfer of a pistol to a person under 18, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

Carter is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, transfer of a pistol to a person under 18, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police also reported Carter’s alleged 16-year-old accomplice is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a pistol by a person under 18.

CPD did not provide a name or booking photo of the 16-year-old.

Both teenagers are housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

CPD investigators said they believe the two suspects met with Shields and stole a firearm from him moments before the shooting occurred.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.