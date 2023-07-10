SkyView
Two teenagers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Columbia

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has arrested two male teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting on Ogden Street.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogden Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased man as 18-year-old Jamari J. Shields.

On Monday police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Willie Lee Carter, III.

Willie Lee Carter, III is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, transfer of a pistol to a person under 18, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

Carter is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, transfer of a pistol to a person under 18, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police also reported Carter’s alleged 16-year-old accomplice is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a pistol by a person under 18.

CPD did not provide a name or booking photo of the 16-year-old.

Both teenagers are housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

CPD investigators said they believe the two suspects met with Shields and stole a firearm from him moments before the shooting occurred.

