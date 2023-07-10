SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspect wanted by Lexington police for allegedly using fraudulent cash card to purchase over $1,900 from Walmart

The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man...
The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of allegedly using a fake cash card to make a large purchase.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of allegedly using a fake cash card to make a purchase.

According to the LPD Twitter account, the suspect allegedly used a fraudulent cash card to purchase over $1,900 of merchandise from Walmart on June 28.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate was found dead in their cell Friday morning. AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
S.C. Department of Corrections: Lee Correctional Institution inmate found dead in cell
Columbia police investigating a shooting
Columbia police: One dead, one in custody, after shooting near Two Notch Road
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a crash in the...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kershaw County, coroner says
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More showers and storms are likely for the start of the new work week

Latest News

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies are searching for a missing man with...
Richland County deputies search for man with medical conditions
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
S.C. uber driver scam
Irmo police warn scams of fraudsters impersonating law enforcement in phone scam