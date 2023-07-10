SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspect in purse-snatching incident that injured elderly woman arrested

Police said he attempted to steal another purse earlier in the day at Publix
Officers say a man grabbed a woman and her snatched her purse in the parking lot.
By Sumner Moorer and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said they have arrested a suspect who stole a purse and threw the elderly woman to the ground on Saturday.

According to officers, just before 4:30 p.m. officers were called to East Main Street in reference to a robbery.

Police say a man grabbed an elderly woman and snatched her purse in the parking lot.

The woman was severely injured when she fell to the ground and was treated by EMS, police say.

The suspect ran across the parking lot where he was approached by two citizens who tried to stop him, but were unsuccessful.

On Monday, July 10, at around 9 a.m., a Spartanburg County deputy noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the USA Economy Lodge motel on Asheville Highway. The vehicle and license plate matched the description provided by a witness from the original incident report.

According to police, Spartanburg officers and deputies found and arrested the suspect, 64-year-old James Robert Seibles, in a room.

James Robert Seibles
James Robert Seibles(Spartanburg Police Department)

Seibles is charged with strong armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers said they later received information of a second purse-snatching victim that happened at Publix on East Main Street earlier that day where Seibles attempted to steal another purse.

Officers are now asking any other victims of purse snatching to contact the police department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate was found dead in their cell Friday morning. AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
S.C. Department of Corrections: Lee Correctional Institution inmate found dead in cell
Columbia police investigating a shooting
Columbia police: One dead, one in custody, after shooting near Two Notch Road
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a crash in the...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kershaw County, coroner says
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson
20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Matteo were reported missing Thursday, June 29.
“We want you to come back:” Mother speaks on Sumter daughter and grandson disappearance

Latest News

Justice Jean Toal ruled Monday that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated the state’s...
Judge rules Charleston County Sheriff’s Office violated FOIA law
Family claim loved one in shooting death
Police make arrest in connection with missing man’s death
Police make arrest in connection with missing man’s death
Arrest in missing man found deceased