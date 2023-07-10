Suspect in purse-snatching incident that injured elderly woman arrested

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said they have arrested a suspect who stole a purse and threw the elderly woman to the ground on Saturday.

According to officers, just before 4:30 p.m. officers were called to East Main Street in reference to a robbery.

Police say a man grabbed an elderly woman and snatched her purse in the parking lot.

The woman was severely injured when she fell to the ground and was treated by EMS, police say.

The suspect ran across the parking lot where he was approached by two citizens who tried to stop him, but were unsuccessful.

On Monday, July 10, at around 9 a.m., a Spartanburg County deputy noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the USA Economy Lodge motel on Asheville Highway. The vehicle and license plate matched the description provided by a witness from the original incident report.

According to police, Spartanburg officers and deputies found and arrested the suspect, 64-year-old James Robert Seibles, in a room.

James Robert Seibles (Spartanburg Police Department)

Seibles is charged with strong armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers said they later received information of a second purse-snatching victim that happened at Publix on East Main Street earlier that day where Seibles attempted to steal another purse.

Officers are now asking any other victims of purse snatching to contact the police department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.