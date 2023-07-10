Soda City Live: Resources for Sandwich Generation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Unlike the name suggests, this isn’t food-related, but instead, defines adults who care for their own children, and also their older parents, leaving them sandwiched in between.

Between parenting and work-life balance, your own self-care may be compromised, creating stress, and eventual burnout.

Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith shares these tips:

Delegate tasks amongst the family and loved ones. Start family group chats, calendars, and planners.

Plan regular check-ups with your doctor

Participate in other self-care activities can help you prioritize your health, such as vacationing, spending time w/ family and friends

Utilize your local community networks

Seek out respite care options, such as PACE

