Soda City Live: Pack-a-Smile with Ronald McDonald House Charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities Pack A Smile program offers the close family members of children receiving care at local hospitals a quick, nutritious bagged lunch to all be delivered with a smile and a word of encouragement.

For the month of July, they will be collecting items to continue to fulfill their mission of helping families of child patients.

