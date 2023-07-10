Soda City Live: Coaches’ Wives Night Out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If there is anyone that knows a thing or two about being a team player, it’s the spouses of the coaches!

And these women are coming together to support and encourage ladies with similar stories through their Coaches’ Wives’ Night Out Event.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.