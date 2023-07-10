Richland County School District Two meet and greet with new superintendent

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two is hosting multiple events for the community to meet the new district superintendent, Dr. Kim Moore.

Meet and greet with new superintendent Kim Moore. (Richland County School District 2)

The event will be for three days and will be a chance for district communities to learn more about Dr. Moore. The dates will be held on the following dates at the R2I2 Conference Center:

July 25, 4:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

July 26, 4:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

July 27, 8:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

“I am committed to one thing and one thing only and that is to provide the best educational experience for each student we are privileged to teach,” Dr. Moore said addressing the board and audience after her election. “Education is my passion. It is the reason I get up every day and my joy,” said Dr. Moore.

She will become the sixth superintendent to lead Richland Two since 1985.

“Thank you, thank you for the privilege to serve as superintendent. I am very excited to join the Richland Two family and I look forward to connecting with each of you to understand how we can better serve our students and to make sure they are prepared to compete in a global economy,” she said.

The search for a new superintendent began after the former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned during a school board meeting on January 17.

Dr. Moore will begin her new position in the upcoming weeks.

The district also announced Joe Trapp as the new school board chairman, Angela Nash was announced as the new Vice-Chair, and Tamika Washington was announced as the new board secretary.

