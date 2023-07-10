Richland County deputies search for man with medical conditions

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies are searching for a missing man with medical conditions.

Officials said Willie Williams, 78, was last seen by family members early Monday morning on the 1200 block of Godspeed Road in Eastover. Family members believe Williams left the home on foot.

Williams is 6′1″ and around 240 lbs. and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, and black work boots according to deputies.

Investigators said it is important to find Williams in a timely manner. If you see Williams please call 911 immediately.

