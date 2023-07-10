Police make arrest in connection with missing man’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported the arrest of a 25-year-old accused of killing a man reported missing.

On Tuesday, July 4, Deshea Butler, 35, was reported missing from a halfway house at 2214 Harper Street. CPD found Butler’s body at a home on Harper Street on Thursday, July 6.

Police said 25-year-old Marc Anthony Cantrell was charged with murder Saturday. Cantrell is being held in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Meanwhile, the Special Victims Unit (SVU) and the Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit (VCAP) are investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Jared Ondrea also missing from Harper Street.

He was last seen back in March at a halfway house on Monday, March 27.

Investigators said they are working to determine if there is any connection between the two cases.

Anyone with information on Ondrea’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Police or submit a tip via Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC.

Tips can be submitted by visiting this website and clicking on the red “Submit a tip” tab or by downloading the P3 Tips App.

