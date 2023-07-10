SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate was found dead in their cell Friday morning. AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
S.C. Department of Corrections: Lee Correctional Institution inmate found dead in cell
Columbia police investigating a shooting
Columbia police: One dead, one in custody, after shooting near Two Notch Road
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a crash in the...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kershaw County, coroner says
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson
20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Matteo were reported missing Thursday, June 29.
“We want you to come back:” Mother speaks on Sumter daughter and grandson disappearance

Latest News

FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured a day after his escape