Suspect wanted by Lexington police for allegedly using fraudulent cash card to purchase over $1,900 from Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of allegedly using a fake cash card to make a purchase.

LPD needs to identify this individual who allegedly used a fraudulent cash card to purchase over $1,900 of merchandise from Walmart on June 28, 2023.



If you have information about this case, contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/U1CvnAWsVw — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 10, 2023

According to the LPD Twitter account, the suspect allegedly used a fraudulent cash card to purchase over $1,900 of merchandise from Walmart on June 28.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

