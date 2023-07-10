Lee County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Fort Myers man

FORT MYERS, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in their search for a missing Fort Myers man.

Deputies said Michael Rocco, 31, was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, dark plaid shorts, and dark Nike slides while walking on foot in the area of Bass Road.

If you have any information regarding Michael’s whereabouts, authorities are asking you to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

