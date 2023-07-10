SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lee County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Fort Myers man

The Lee County Sheriff's Office search for missing Fort Meyers man.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office search for missing Fort Meyers man.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in their search for a missing Fort Myers man.

Deputies said Michael Rocco, 31, was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, dark plaid shorts, and dark Nike slides while walking on foot in the area of Bass Road.

If you have any information regarding Michael’s whereabouts, authorities are asking you to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate was found dead in their cell Friday morning. AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
S.C. Department of Corrections: Lee Correctional Institution inmate found dead in cell
Columbia police investigating a shooting
Columbia police: One dead, one in custody, after shooting near Two Notch Road
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a crash in the...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kershaw County, coroner says
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More showers and storms are likely for the start of the new work week

Latest News

Water boil advisory advised for North.
Water boil advisory in place for North due to well pump outage
The Columbia Police Department has started an investigation into a shooting where one person...
Columbia police: One dead after shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments
Nonprofit organization "I Serve with Joy" hosts a community baby shower to give free items to...
Nonprofit hosts community baby shower for expecting families
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has released the name of the child who died after being...
Coroner IDs child found in retention pond