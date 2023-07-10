SkyView
Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar

Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is...
Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is adding another Five Points area bar to his portfolio.(Gamecock Football)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is adding another Five Points area bar to his portfolio.

The current co-owner of Group Therapy, a bar in Five Points, said on Twitter that he has purchased Breakers Bar and Grill and Breakers Live, located at 801 and 805 Harden Street in Five Points.

The Altoona, Penn., native was a phenom during his time in Garnet and Black, from 1992 - 1995, he threw for a school-record 61 touchdowns for the Gamecocks and amassed more than 8,500 passing yards. He led South Carolina to its first-ever bowl victory in the 1995 Carquest Bowl.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

