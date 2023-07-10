Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is adding another Five Points area bar to his portfolio.

The current co-owner of Group Therapy, a bar in Five Points, said on Twitter that he has purchased Breakers Bar and Grill and Breakers Live, located at 801 and 805 Harden Street in Five Points.

Well …. I just bought Breakers and Breakers Live. Breakers is changing to CB-18. Gamecocks let’s SHAKE THIS PLACE. Glad to be joined with @cocks_by_90 on this venture. Popping Bottles and cheering for the Gamecocks all year long… pic.twitter.com/RtZepvPC7L — steve taneyhill (@coacht18) July 10, 2023

The Altoona, Penn., native was a phenom during his time in Garnet and Black, from 1992 - 1995, he threw for a school-record 61 touchdowns for the Gamecocks and amassed more than 8,500 passing yards. He led South Carolina to its first-ever bowl victory in the 1995 Carquest Bowl.

