FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Monday kicks off with rain showers around

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain showers will hang around the region this morning and early afternoon, but we’ll get right back to sunshine on Tuesday.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

More rain and clouds will be around for our Monday, especially early, which should hold temperatures on the cooler side in the 80s.

We dry up with lots of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs heating back up into the lower 90s.

Even hotter temperatures are possible by the end of the week into the weekend, with highs in the upper mid-90s with spotty storm chances back at it again.

Heat index values should be into the 100s by Friday.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A good Monday morning everyone! Today we finally see a cold front track across the region, bringing us early showers & storms. Highs will only make it to the low 80s today thanks to our clouds and shower activity.

Showers should linger a bit into the afternoon, but late day clearing will fight back as high pressure will make a nice return tomorrow.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Behind this front drier conditions return to the region Tuesday and Wednesday as skies become mostly sunny with temperatures heating back up to normal levels for July in the low to mid 90s.

Then we could have even hotter temperatures with highs in the upper mid-90s by the end of the week into next weekend with feel like temperatures pushing closer to 105 degrees.

To go along with these hot and humid conditions there is the slight chance of showers and storms back at it again.

First Alert Forecast Update

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers & a few storms during the morning and early afternoon with highs falling back to the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hotter with temperatures topping out in the mid-90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a couple stray showers & storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.