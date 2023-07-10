Columbia police: One dead after shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has started an investigation after one person was killed following a Sunday evening shooting.

Officers said the shooting happened at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street just before 9:30 p.m. on July 9. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim dead outside.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation and if you have any information about the people or person responsible, authorities are asking you to submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

