Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks

Clemson University announced plans to ban TikTok on all campus networks.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced plans to ban TikTok on all campus networks.

The university distributed a campus-wide message last week regarding this week’s network access change.

According to university officials, TikTok will no longer be accessible through the campus network, both wired and Eduroam Wi-Fi, effective Monday, July 10. This is in order to “integrity of information and resources connected to the Clemson network”.

Faculty, staff, students, and visitors with personal devices may still access the application on their private carrier data networks.

WIS
