Batesburg-Leesville man killed in shooting, no arrests made in his death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Batesburg-Leesville community member was shot and killed early Friday morning.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a man was shot at around midnight near a home along Samaria Highway in Lexington County. Family members said the man was 56-year-old William Mark Bedenbaugh.

William Mark Bedenbaugh, 56, was shot and killed on Friday. (Rivers Bedenbaugh)

It’s unclear what lead up to the shooting, according to a redacted incident report provided to the public .

A suspect fled on foot from the scene of the shooting, an incident report for the shooting says.

“We are not actively seeking any person of interest or suspect as part of our ongoing work on the case,” said Adam Myrick, public information officer for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Rivers Bedenbaugh, the youngest of Mark Bedenbaugh’s three sons, says on the weekends his father would help fix a neighbor’s leaking roof or help them by cutting their grass.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Rivers Bedenbaugh said. “He was a good dad, a great grandfather and an even better man.”

The family is hoping that the sheriff’s department will make an arrest in connection to Mark Bedenbaugh’s death.

“We believe its senseless and we pray justice is served and the right thing is done,” said Rivers Bedenbaugh.

Tributes from the community were pouring in on the Milton Shealy Funeral Home obituary page.

“He was a wonderful, caring and kind young man who is gone too soon. My heart breaks knowing that he left this earth. My deepest sympathy goes out to each family member and friends. Mark will not be forgotten, rest in peace my sweet cousin,” wrote his cousin, Barbara Reeves.

Lisa Jones wrote: “The passing of Mark brings deep sorrow. His nature rendered him a beacon of kindness and love, with humor and friendliness that warmed my heart. He had an adventurous spirit and selfless devotion, which were hallmarks of his character. As one of the many people I met in Batesburg, he welcomed me with open arms. The heartfelt conversations we shared will be deeply missed. He definitely had a great personality, a twinkle in his eye, a seductive smile, and infectious laugh. His absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.”

