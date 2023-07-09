SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Child hospitalized after over-drinking water
Family shares experience after water intoxication hospitalized their 10-year-old son
New program targets cell phones in prison
State prison system to track illegal phones after employees caught with $2.5M in contraband
All lanes have been reopened after a crash on I-26 Eastbound.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened on I-26 Eastbound after crash
Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016.
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife’s lover
Police find unresponsive body in vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking
Police respond to body found inside vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot

Latest News

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few strong to severe storms possible Sunday afternoon
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport