SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Summerville Police investigate child’s death in retention pond

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a child has died after being found in a retention pond on Saturday.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Central Commons Subdivision for a report of a child face down in a retention pond, the department says.

The child was then given CPR by the officers before being taken to a hospital where they later died, the department says.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation, according to the department.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been reopened after a crash on I-26 Eastbound.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened on I-26 Eastbound after crash
According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found...
Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home
20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Matteo were reported missing Thursday, June 29.
“We want you to come back:” Mother speaks on Sumter daughter and grandson disappearance
Police find unresponsive body in vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking
Police respond to body found inside vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot
SCHP reports two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.
Trooper: Two dead after vehicle overturned in Fairfield County