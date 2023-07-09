Summerville Police investigate child’s death in retention pond

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a child has died after being found in a retention pond on Saturday.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Central Commons Subdivision for a report of a child face down in a retention pond, the department says.

The child was then given CPR by the officers before being taken to a hospital where they later died, the department says.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation, according to the department.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

