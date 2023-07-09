S.C. Department of Corrections: Lee Correctional Institution inmate found dead in cell

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports a Lee Correctional Institution inmate died while in their cell Friday morning.

Officials said officers found Christopher A. Waring, 38, dead in his cell, administrators add Waring did not have a cellmate.

An autopsy will be performed said officials. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lee County Coroner, and the South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office.

