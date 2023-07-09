SkyView
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kershaw County, coroner says

By Marcus Flowers
Jul. 9, 2023
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died after a crash in the Cassatt area of the county.

Coroner David West reports Austin William Russell Outlaw, 27, died after the motorcycle he was riding was traveling south on the 2700 block of Providence Road when the bike went off the right side of the road into the woods.

Outlaw then lost control of the motorcycle according to West, Outlaw was not wearing his helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.



