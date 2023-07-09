Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kershaw County, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died after a crash in the Cassatt area of the county.

Coroner David West reports Austin William Russell Outlaw, 27, died after the motorcycle he was riding was traveling south on the 2700 block of Providence Road when the bike went off the right side of the road into the woods.

Outlaw then lost control of the motorcycle according to West, Outlaw was not wearing his helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.