Irmo police warn scams of fraudsters impersonating law enforcement in phone scam

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department have warned residents about scammers calling pretending to be an officer and demanding money.

Investigators say these thieves are posing as law enforcement and saying you have a missed court date or have an outstanding warrant. The scammers will go on to tell you, you can take care of it all with money via Cash App, Venmo, iTunes Gift Cards, etc.

Officials add that scammers will keep you on the phone, and pressure you to send the funds right then and to not call anyone else.

If you think a phone call sounds sketchy, officers are advising that you contact your local law enforcement agency.

You can learn more about how to avoid scammers by visiting consumer.gov.

