Garners Ferry Road Waffle House workers protesting for better working conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Employees at a Columbia Waffle House protested Saturday afternoon for better working conditions after what they deemed an “unsafe environment.”

The workers’ strike came after employees said a shooting incident happened at the establishment. According to employees at the Waffle House on 7271 Garners Ferry Road, they want increased safety, fair pay, and consistent working schedules.

Those customers could have had guns on them they could have decided to start shooting. Just out of nowhere just started pouring stuff into their containers and just throw it behind the counters. They could have done way worse than that and the police got called and the police never showed up. So this is why we are demanding better security for all shifts, not just the 3rd shift on Saturdays and Sundays.

The strike happened more than a week after workers delivered a petition of their demands to Waffle House management but the company has not responded according to workers.

The Waffle House strike is the latest in a series of actions by Columbia workers who demand safe working conditions.

