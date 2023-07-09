SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Garners Ferry Road Waffle House workers protest for better working conditions

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Employees at a Columbia Waffle House protested Saturday afternoon for better working conditions after what they deemed an “unsafe environment.”

The workers’ strike came after employees said a shooting incident happened at the establishment. According to employees at the Waffle House on 7271 Garners Ferry Road, they want increased safety, fair pay, and consistent working schedules.

The strike happened more than a week after workers delivered a petition of their demands to Waffle House management but the company has not responded according to workers.

The Waffle House strike is the latest in a series of actions by Columbia workers who demand safe working conditions.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been reopened after a crash on I-26 Eastbound.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened on I-26 Eastbound after crash
According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found...
Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home
20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Matteo were reported missing Thursday, June 29.
“We want you to come back:” Mother speaks on Sumter daughter and grandson disappearance
Police find unresponsive body in vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking
Police respond to body found inside vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot
SCHP reports two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.
Trooper: Two dead after vehicle overturned in Fairfield County

Latest News

Sumter men arrested
Deputies: Sumter men arrested for allegedly trafficking and manufacturing drugs
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a crash in the...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kershaw County, coroner says
Midlands Waffle House employees protests for better working conditions
One dead after crash in Kerhsaw County