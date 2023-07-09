FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for a few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is a First Alert Weather day for the possibility of a few strong to severe thunderstorms which could fire up during the afternoon hours.

First Alert Headlines

We remain hot and humid on today with highs in the lower 90s and feel like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100.

This afternoon is also a First Alert Weather Day as a few storms that do develop could turn severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain.

More rain and clouds are likely on Monday which should hold temperatures on the cooler side in the low to mid 80s.

We dry up with lots of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday with highs heating back up into the lower 90s.

Even hotter temperatures are possible by the end of next week into the following weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

First Alert Summary

It will be another sunny, hot and humid start to our Sunday with temperatures quickly heating up into the lower 90s with feel like temperatures pushing the triple digits.

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for this afternoon as we will once again have showers and thunderstorms popping up throughout the Midlands. Most of the Midlands is now under a marginal risk or level 1 of out 5 for a couple storms to possibility turn severe with intense downpours, lots of lightning and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.

We will have some additional clouds and the chance for more showers and storms on Monday, especially in the morning and early afternoon, holding temperatures a lit bit cooler as highs only climb into the low to mid 80s.

Drier conditions return to the region Tuesday through Thursday as skies become mostly sunny with temperatures heating back up to normal levels for July in the low to mid 90s.

Then we could have even hotter temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week into next weekend with the chance for afternoon showers and storms returning to the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday: Some stronger spotty storms are possible in the afternoon with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms for the morning and afternoon with highs falling back to the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs to the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hot with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers/storms in the afternoon. Rain chance near 20%. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance at about 30%. Highs in the middle 90s.

