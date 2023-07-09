SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Sumter men arrested for allegedly trafficking and manufacturing drugs

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report two men have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and trafficking drugs.

Deputies said Keith Bernard Tomlin, 33, and Williams Coneil Abrams, 45, both of Sumter, were both arrested after detectives conducted a thorough investigation that concluded the two men allegedly trafficked and manufactured crack cocaine and other drugs.

Tomlin was arrested on July 5, after an arrest warrant was issued and Abrams surrendered himself to deputies and was arrested on July 7.

Contraband confiscated during the arrest of two Sumter County men.
Contraband confiscated during the arrest of two Sumter County men.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

During the investigation that included video surveillance, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 5, the Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit, Community Action Team, and the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team successfully executed search warrants at homes on McCray’s Mill Road and Georgianna Drive and found the following items at both locations:

  • 51.1 grams of cocaine
  • 28.3 grams of marijuana
  • 11.1 grams of crack cocaine
  • 8 firearms
  • 11,260.00 in cash

The two are facing the charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking in crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tomlin was taken into custody on July 5, Abrams was taken into custody on July 7, and both are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Detention Center according to deputies. Bond was denied for both individuals.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been reopened after a crash on I-26 Eastbound.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened on I-26 Eastbound after crash
According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found...
Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home
20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Matteo were reported missing Thursday, June 29.
“We want you to come back:” Mother speaks on Sumter daughter and grandson disappearance
Police find unresponsive body in vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking
Police respond to body found inside vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot
SCHP reports two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.
Trooper: Two dead after vehicle overturned in Fairfield County

Latest News

Employees at a Columbia Waffle house protested Saturday afternoon for better working conditions...
Garners Ferry Road Waffle House workers protest for better working conditions
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a crash in the...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike in Kershaw County, coroner says
Midlands Waffle House employees protests for better working conditions
Two arrestd for allegedly manufacturing crack cocaine in Sumter County