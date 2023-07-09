Deputies: Sumter men arrested for allegedly trafficking and manufacturing drugs

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report two men have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and trafficking drugs.

Deputies said Keith Bernard Tomlin, 33, and Williams Coneil Abrams, 45, both of Sumter, were both arrested after detectives conducted a thorough investigation that concluded the two men allegedly trafficked and manufactured crack cocaine and other drugs.

Tomlin was arrested on July 5, after an arrest warrant was issued and Abrams surrendered himself to deputies and was arrested on July 7.

Contraband confiscated during the arrest of two Sumter County men. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

During the investigation that included video surveillance, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 5, the Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit, Community Action Team, and the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team successfully executed search warrants at homes on McCray’s Mill Road and Georgianna Drive and found the following items at both locations:

51.1 grams of cocaine

28.3 grams of marijuana

11.1 grams of crack cocaine

8 firearms

11,260.00 in cash

The two are facing the charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking in crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tomlin was taken into custody on July 5, Abrams was taken into custody on July 7, and both are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Detention Center according to deputies. Bond was denied for both individuals.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

