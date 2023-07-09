SkyView
Columbia police: One dead, one in custody, after shooting near Two Notch Road

Columbia police investigating a shooting
Columbia police investigating a shooting(WCAX)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department reported one person died following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officials said investigators have detained a person in connection with the shooting of a male victim while on the 1600 block of Ogden Street, near Two Notch Road around 2:30 p.m. on July 9.

When officers arrived at the scene, they applied a tourniquet to the wound area of the victim before he was taken to a hospital according to detectives.

WIS
