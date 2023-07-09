Columbia police investigating after victim injured following shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department report one person was injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officials said investigators are working to determine who shot a male victim while on the 1600 block of Ogden Street around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet to the wound area of the victim before he was taken to a hospital according to detectives.

If you have any information that will help locate suspects, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers.

