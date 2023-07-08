“We want you to come back:” Mother speaks on Sumter daughter and grandson disappearance

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The search continues for a Sumter mother and her 2-year-old son.

The Sumter Police Department said the family has not seen or heard from 20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Matteo since Saturday, June 24.

Police found Sophia’s car outside her home on Monday, June 26, during a welfare check requested by her mother, Theresa Van Dam.

However, when police knocked on Sophia’s door, no one answered.

Theresa said Sophia lived in Sumter with Matteo and her boyfriend.

“Sophia no matter what has happened. We love you. You and Matteo and we’re here for you and we want you to come back,” said Theresa.

“Matteo is just like any 2-year-old. He’s very inquisitive, wants to be outside, wants to explore. Sophia is 20 years old she would be 21 on October 21st. She was very bright, very smart, very street smart. So, I’m hoping whatever happened her instinct kicked in to protect her child.”

Theresa said she got a call from her daughter the Sunday before Father’s Day.

“It was between her and her boyfriend. Something must’ve happened she felt scared or whatever, so she wanted to come home, her, and Matteo. So, we told her to come home,” she said.

Theresa said Sophia and Matteo came home to Beaufort that next day and had plans to stay and live with her parents but was unsure what to do with her home in Sumter. Vandam says

Sophia and Matteo were in Beaufort up until June 22, according to Theresa.

“When I came home from work on the 22nd all the stuff that we had brought down for her and Matteo, that would fit in our cars we brought it down. She was setting her room back up and we were preparing for them to be there for a while. Came back from work at 3:30 the doors were locked, and all of their stuff was gone,” said Theresa.

The last conversation Theresa had with her daughter after that, was on Saturday, June 24 via text message.

Theresa told WIS her daughter had been texting her saying crazy things.

“She must’ve been having...because of stressors on trying to make decisions on what she needed to do. I don’t know if someone had gave her something because she was sort of talking out of her mind,” said Theresa.

Several other welfare checks were done before police released a missing person’s report on Thursday, June 29.

“The police had asked me when was the last time I saw the car moved, I said it had been a couple of days,” Theresa said.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified told WIS about the last time he saw anyone inside Sophia’s car.

“It was two guys and a little kid, but it wasn’t the kid, that I’ve been seeing on the news,” the neighbor said.

The police impounded the car on Thursday for forensics.

Sumter Police are not confirming whether there is a suspect or person of interest in the disappearance of Sophia and Matteo but they are asking for anyone with information to contact them directly or call 1-888-CRIMESC.

