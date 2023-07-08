Trooper: Two dead after vehicle overturned in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports two people died after a vehicle overturned in Fairfield County.

Lance Corporal William Bennett said on July 7 around 4:15 p.m. a 2010 Peterbilt truck was traveling south on secondary Highway 215 when the truck drove off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and a sign, overturning.

Lance Corporal Bennett adds the driver and the passenger died in the truck after the crash. The SCHP will continue to investigate the collision.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.