Trooper: Two dead after vehicle overturned in Fairfield County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports two people died after a vehicle overturned in Fairfield County.

Lance Corporal William Bennett said on July 7 around 4:15 p.m. a 2010 Peterbilt truck was traveling south on secondary Highway 215 when the truck drove off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and a sign, overturning.

Lance Corporal Bennett adds the driver and the passenger died in the truck after the crash. The SCHP will continue to investigate the collision.

