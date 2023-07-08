SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Telfair Children’s Museum officially open

Telfair Children’s Museum officially open
Telfair Children’s Museum officially open(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s newest museum opened it’s doors Saturday.

The public was able to view the new Telfair Children’s Museum at the Jespson Center.

The space features multi-level exhibits and play spaces for kids.

Families in attendance say it’s a great addition to the city.

“It’s needed. I think because we live in a society now where a lot of kids don’t have access to that, if that makes sense. Like a lot of times they’re on their tablet or they’re watching something on TV so to actually have somewhere to go, where they can learn about things and interact, that’s a good thing,” Rocelyn Turner said.

The museum is hosting a two-day grand opening event so if you missed it today the celebration will continue tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been reopened after a crash on I-26 Eastbound.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened on I-26 Eastbound after crash
According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found...
Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home
20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Matteo were reported missing Thursday, June 29.
“We want you to come back:” Mother speaks on Sumter daughter and grandson disappearance
Police find unresponsive body in vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking
Police respond to body found inside vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot
SCHP reports two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.
Trooper: Two dead after vehicle overturned in Fairfield County

Latest News

S.C. State Museum Disability Pride event
Small businesses to share commercial kitchen
Small businesses to share commercial kitchen
Just Jonesin' commissionary kitchen opening
Just Jonesin' commissionary kitchen opening
Lere’ Robinson is a nutrition consultant with Alive Again and the author of Alive Again with...
Polenta pizza is fast, easy, healthy, and delicious!
The Corey Mitchell MS Foundation hosting the second annual back to school build-a-backpack event.
Corey Mitchell MS Foundation 2023 back-to-school build-a-backpack event