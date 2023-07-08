SkyView
Parker’s file new motions in Mallory Beach wrongful death suit

The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful...
The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit Friday.(Live 5 (file))
By Tyler Manion and WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit Friday.

The first is a motion to transfer venue, which is a request to change where the trial will happen.

Parker’s initially filed a similar request in October of 2021, and is asking the judge to move the trial out of the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Along with that motion, an affidavit was submitted, as a Hampton County local swears a fair trial would not be possible if the civil case remains in Hampton County.

Lastly, the Parker’s attorneys put forward a second motion to sever, asking the judge to try the corporation and Alex Murdaugh separately.

This is a motion that was initially granted in 2022, before being reversed a few weeks later.

Parker’s is now asking Judge Daniel Hall to take all of this into consideration before the trial is set to begin August 14th in Hampton County.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

