SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job

The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.(Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in the United Kingdom says she is struggling to find employment because of her tattoos.

The New York Post reports that 46-year-old Melissa Sloan previously found work cleaning toilets but she hasn’t been able to find a similar job since.

“I can’t get a job,” Sloan is quoted in the Daily Star. “I applied for a job cleaning toilets, but they won’t have me because of my tattoos.”

Sloan said she has 800 tattoos on her body.

The mother of two reportedly first started getting tattoos at the age of 20 and quickly became hooked.

Despite her struggles with employment, Sloan told The Mirror that she still gets about three new tattoos a week, saying she could be addicted.

Sloan said she has inked over some of her old tattoos three times, creating a multi-layered collage across her face.

“I probably have the most tattoos in the world, and if not, then at the rate I’m going I probably will have it in the end,” she is quoted as saying.

Sloan believes it’s her facial tattoos that cause people to judge her. She said she has been banned from a pub and from her children’s school because of her tattoos.

But despite the troubles she has faced, she plans to continue to get tattoos and possibly end up in the Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016.
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife’s lover
Contraband SCDCIG said was brought into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
2 officers at Broad River Correctional Institution arrested on drug charges
Child hospitalized after over-drinking water
Family shares experience after water intoxication hospitalized their 10-year-old son
The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the ‘Investing in America’ tour will...
President Biden highlights new manufacturing partnership in West Columbia during ‘Investing in America’ tour
Brian Lee Carlson, age 38 of Lexington was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police...
Lexington police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer

Latest News

Shooting in Gwinnett County
Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units during a visit...
US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of new military aid package
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention