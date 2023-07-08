FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid this weekend with some afternoon showers and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The hot and humid summertime pattern continues with pop-up showers and thunderstorms each afternoon this weekend. Sunday is a First Alert Weather day for the possibility of a few stronger to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

We remain hot and humid this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and feel like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100.

Afternoon and early evening showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a few storms that do develop could turn severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny early helping to heat things up across the Midlands with highs both days in the lower 90s and heat indices topping out in the upper 90s to near 100. Stay cool and remember to drink plenty of water while you are out enjoying your summer fun activities this weekend.

WIS (WIS)

To go along with the heat and humidity we will have the chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms to bubble up throughout the Midlands both days this weekend.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Sunday is even a First Alert Weather day as parts of the Midlands are under a slight risk or a level 2 out of 5 for the possibility of severe weather as one or two storms that do develop could produce downpours with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

We will have some additional clouds and the chance for more showers and storms on Monday, especially in the morning, but temperatures will not be quite as hot with highs in the middle 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Drier conditions return to the region Tuesday through Thursday as skies become mostly sunny with temperatures heating back up to normal levels for July in the low to mid 90s.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast Update

Saturday: Another day with sunshine early then clouds and some isolated PM storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday: Some stronger spotty storms are possible with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms for the morning and afternoon with highs falling back to the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs to the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hot with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers/storms in the afternoon. Rain chance near 20%. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance at about 30%. Highs in the middle 90s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.