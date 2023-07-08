First Alert Traffic: Right lane closed on I-26 Eastbound after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a lane closure has slowed traffic on an S.C. interstate.

Crash; I-26 EB: 2 mi W of Exit101A, rht ln clsd, Ocrd: 12:22PM. https://t.co/gSXYuIVAxX | 12:24P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 8, 2023

Officials report the right lane on I-26 Eastbound near Exit 101-A/Broad River Road has been closed after a crash.

Drivers should use an alternate route for their Saturday travels advises officials.

