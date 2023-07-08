SkyView
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened on I-26 Eastbound after crash

All lanes have been reopneed after a crash on I-26 Eastbound.
All lanes have been reopneed after a crash on I-26 Eastbound.(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a crash closed the right lane on a S.C. interstate.

Officials said for a brief time, the right lane on I-26 Eastbound near Exit 101-A/Broad River Road was closed after a crash.

Drivers still should use an alternate route for their Saturday travels advises officials.

