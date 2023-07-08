First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened on I-26 Eastbound after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a crash closed the right lane on a S.C. interstate.

Crash; I-26 EB: 2 mi W of Exit101A, rht ln clsd, Ocrd: 12:22PM. https://t.co/gSXYuIVAxX | 12:24P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 8, 2023

Officials said for a brief time, the right lane on I-26 Eastbound near Exit 101-A/Broad River Road was closed after a crash.

Drivers still should use an alternate route for their Saturday travels advises officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.