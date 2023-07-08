SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘A Big need:’ Upstate Big Brothers Big Sisters needs more male mentors

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate non-profit is asking for your help. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate provides one-on-one mentorships to kids. The number of kid referrals is growing—but the volunteer numbers have dwindled. It’s a nationwide problem, but Spartanburg really needs male mentors.

“We’ve had volunteers that have said, ‘God, this is like the highlight of my week,’ said Allison Caulk, the Program Manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Spartanburg.

She knows the value of mentoring. Between being a mentor and now program manager, Caulk has been with Big Brothers Big Sisters for nearly 20 years.

“You get so much more than you even anticipate, and really the child benefits more than you even realize,” she said.

Those benefits include improving grades, raising confidence, or just opening their mind to new experiences.

“I’ve had little kids say, ‘Are they going to hang out with my brother or sister?’ And I’m like, no, this is just your mentor, so that makes them feel special,” she said.

Now more than 30 boys are waiting for a big brother in Spartanburg.

“We’re at a place right now where more children, especially young men, are being referred than we have volunteers that were able to match with them,” said Caulk.

It started during the pandemic, volunteer numbers dropped, but referrals and enrollments kept climbing. The number of big sisters has mostly bounced back, but not big brothers.

“A lot of times, some of our best matches really seem to be with the big and little brother,” she said.

The non-profit is reaching out to local colleges and former big brothers, hoping to find new ones.

“This is really designed to be that one-on-one, so it’s not as impactful until they get that mentor,” said Caulk.

Big brothers commit to a year of service, spending about 6 hours a month with little brothers. If you’re interested, there is an application process. Once you’re screened and approved, you’ll be matched with a child based on mutual interest. Click here for more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been reopened after a crash on I-26 Eastbound.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened on I-26 Eastbound after crash
According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found...
Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home
20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Matteo were reported missing Thursday, June 29.
“We want you to come back:” Mother speaks on Sumter daughter and grandson disappearance
Police find unresponsive body in vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking
Police respond to body found inside vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot
SCHP reports two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.
Trooper: Two dead after vehicle overturned in Fairfield County

Latest News

Nonprofit organization "I Serve with Joy" hosts a community baby shower to give free items to...
Nonprofit hosts community baby shower for expecting families
The Irmo Police Department have warned residents about scammers calling pretending to be an...
Irmo police warn scams of fraudsters impersonating law enforcement in phone scam
Ravenell announces deputies were involved in an officer-invovled shooting.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division requested to investigate Orangeburg County officer-involved shooting
Nikki McCray-Penson
Funeral arrangements announced for former University of South Carolina women’s basketball assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson
An inmate was found dead in their cell Friday morning. AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
S.C. Department of Corrections: Lee Correctional Institution inmate found dead in cell